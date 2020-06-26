CharmHealth, MedicalMine Inc.'s Cloud-Based Platform, Launches Healthcare Messaging and Care Team Communication Tool for Healthcare Providers: CharmConnect

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicalMine Inc.'s CharmHealth suite of products is a leading comprehensive solution including EHR, PM, and RCM for independent medical practices.

Integrated Healthcare and Patient Communication Platform for Hospitals and Clinics

In light of the recent pandemic, most outpatient medical clinics and groups have switched to telehealth. This comes with the benefit of providing essential care and monitoring while balancing the safety needs of practice staff and patients. Earlier, CharmHealth announced the waiver of telehealth fees until July to help out in these unprecedented times. Today, CharmHealth announces another new feature to help healthcare office staff: CharmConnect, a HIPAA-compliant online healthcare messaging (chat) application embedded in the platform. The solution will be provided for free until the end of July for subscribing customers.

CharmConnect is an intuitive instant messaging or chat application integrated into the EHR system. This enables office staff and physicians to interact with colleagues without leaving the ChARM EHR platform. CharmConnect comes with an intuitive feature set including Group Chat, Private Chat, Announcements Channel, Document Sharing, and other familiar features.

In addition, CharmConnect is tightly integrated within ChARM EHR, which allows users to have contextual conversations within the EHR workflow. For example, a provider can start a conversation from the chart note to discuss clinical procedures with nurses. CharmConnect is also contextually supported within other sections like Tasks, Labs, Images, Documents, etc. External Chat allows providers to chat with providers from other practices to discuss a patient or share medical documents in a secure HIPAA-compliant framework.

"As the world is adapting to the new normal of remote working and efficient collaboration, health care staff and physicians have the combined challenge of continuing to provide essential care while maintaining social distancing and privacy and security concerns of patients. CharmConnect is an ideal solution to utilize a familiar interface of instant messaging or 'chat.' This enables rapid and seamless workflow and collaboration among practice physicians and staff in a secure and accessible format," said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO, MedicalMine Inc.

CharmHealth is created by a California-based company, MedicalMine Inc., which is a leading cloud-based health IT platform for independent practices. As the most affordable healthcare management solution in the country, CharmHealth's mission is to serve independent practices by empowering them with clinical and financial technology tools that improve provider experience and patient outcomes.

CharmHealth's integrated cloud-based product suite is built to provide superior patient care, reduce delivery costs, and provide exceptional access to patients' medical data. CharmHealth includes Electronic Health Records, Practice Management, Patient Portal for Patient Engagement, Revenue Cycle Management, TeleHealth solutions, and an Instant Messaging solution for Providers, CharmConnect, all with complementary mobile solutions.

For more information on CharmHealth, visit https://www.charmhealth.com. To get breaking news on CharmHealth, follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/charmhealth and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/charmhealth.

