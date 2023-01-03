Charming Changsha: Gateway to Africa

News provided by

China SCIO

Jan 03, 2023, 20:57 ET

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

Changsha is now a gateway for China-Africa cooperation after becoming the venue for important dialogue and exchange, a manufacturing base for African products, and a key logistical node for import and export between two sides.

Continue Reading
Changsha is now a gateway for China-Africa cooperation after becoming the venue for important dialogue and exchange, a manufacturing base for African products, and a key logistical node for import and export between two sides.
Changsha is now a gateway for China-Africa cooperation after becoming the venue for important dialogue and exchange, a manufacturing base for African products, and a key logistical node for import and export between two sides.

Charming Changsha: Gateway to Africa

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-01/03/content_85038078.htm

SOURCE China SCIO

Also from this source

Charming Changsha: Heart of China's transport network...

Charming Changsha: A rising smart manufacturing base...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics