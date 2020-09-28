Charming Charlie Announces Reopening of Cumberland Mall Location

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's apparel and fashion accessories retailer, Charming Charlie, today announced that it will open its first physical store at the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Georgia. Charming Charlie will welcome back existing customers and introduce new customers to this location starting Friday, September 25, 2020.

The store will include Charming Charlie's usual, color-grouping model and vast catalog of apparel, handbags, fashion jewelry, gifts, beauty, shoes, scarves, tech, travel, pets, kids and RSVP, and special occasion. Under the leadership of Steve Lovell, Charming Charlie plans to roll out additional retail locations in markets across the U.S. over late 2020 and early 2021 respectively. Since the COVID-19 crisis, the brand delayed all openings originally slated for March 2020.

"We're back solely because of our fans, and we're exceptionally proud to be reopening at one of Charming Charlie's original locations at the Cumberland Mall. With the opening of this new store, it's important for us to express that our first priority is ensuring the health and safety of our associates and customers as we reopen," says Lovell. "It's at the heart of every decision we make."

The store address is: Charming Charlie, 2860 Cumberland, Suite #1255 (space 100) Mall SE, Atlanta‌, GA‌30339. The next Charming Charlie opening is slated for October 2, 2020, at Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland. To learn more about Charming Charlie, and stay in the know about new store openings and offers, visit www.charmingcharlie.com.

Charming Charlie is a one-of-a-kind source of style that's been inspiring women to live more colorfully since 2004. Known for offering a wide array of women's apparel and fashion accessories, beauty, gifts and more, all ingeniously arranged by color; making that perfect look fun and easy to find. For more information, please visit www.charmingcharlie.com. For daily updates, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest: @charmingcharlie.

