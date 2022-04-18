ChartBolt™ Announces Free Trial for 10 Technical Analysis Tools Package

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartBolt™ ( https://chartbolt.com/ ) announced the release of its powerful suite of 10 separate tools and free trial to help both day traders and long-term investors make sense of the recently chaotic stock market. ChartBolt™ is an algorithmic trading analysis system that works with the TradingView charting application, giving a variety of technical analysis signals based on trends, support, resistance, price action, and other important metrics. Helping traders analyze the best times to get in and out of the market, ChartBolt™ works as an effective part of an overall trading strategy. ChartBolt™ offers multiple affordable subscription packages , including monthly/quarterly/yearly and lifetime access, along with an educational package designed to help traders maximize their use of the ChartBolt™ software.

ChartBolt™ – The Only Trading System You Need

Leveraging the TradingView application, ChartBolt™ provides the indicators needed to follow the market prices of stocks, forex, crypto, indices, futures, CFDs, and other financial products. ChartBolt™ also comes with multiple momentum oscillators, automated alarms for the phone/PC, an auto-trend line robot, and much more. And ChartBolt™ is paired with 24/7 tech support for every software package, at no additional cost, with constant updates to ensure that the software is always state-of-the-art.

Unique ChartBolt™ tools include:

ChartBolt™ Movement: Bright red color to signify bearish movement while green signifies bullish movement. Non-lagging indicator.

ChartBolt™ Scalp Levels: Perfect for scalping on lower time frames; potential support/resistance levels on lower time frames. Red line usually indicates resistance level, while green line indicates a support level.

ChartBolt™ Top/Bottom: Auto-line self-analyzing robot; lines drawn in real time.

ChartBolt™ Ultra I and II: Two auto-line robots (green/white) that capture potential support/resistance levels.

ChartBolt™ Momentum: An oscillator that tracks momentum; when the indicator reaches red, it signifies bearish momentum, while green signifies bullish momentum.

ChartBolt™ Short/Long Signals: Multiple signals to suggest when traders might want to go long or short on their trades; this indicator can also be set up with an alarm.

ChartBolt™ II: The most advanced momentum oscillator, including multiple oscillators in one; green and red humps in the middle indicate bullish or bearish volume and momentum; purple humps indicate the moving average oscillator.

ChartBolt™ AD: Using the oscillators as a base, AD creates divergence signals; higher low usually indicates a bullish reversal, while lower high usually indicates a bearish reversal.

"Following up and down trends with any reliability, and being alerted when it might be time to act, requires the speed and precision of the digital tools we're offering," said Chris Lee. "There are other trading platforms and software out there, sure, but none offer the sheer number of helpful indicators that we do in one place, or at an affordable price point. We've absolutely packed ChartBolt™ with tools to help you make the most informed financial decisions you can in this tough market."

Disclaimer: This product is offered for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.

