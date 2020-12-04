Charter Closes $3.0 Billion Senior Secured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Issuers"), have closed on $3.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes consisting of the following securities:

$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The 2032 Notes bear interest at a rate of 2.300% per annum and were issued at a price of 99.786% of the aggregate principal amount.

in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The 2032 Notes bear interest at a rate of 2.300% per annum and were issued at a price of 99.786% of the aggregate principal amount. $650 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes"). The 2051 Notes form a part of the same series as the Issuers' senior secured notes due 2051 issued on April 17, 2020 , which bear interest at a rate of 3.700% per annum. The 2051 Notes were issued at a price of 100.791% of the aggregate principal amount.

in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes"). The 2051 Notes form a part of the same series as the Issuers' senior secured notes due 2051 issued on , which bear interest at a rate of 3.700% per annum. The 2051 Notes were issued at a price of 100.791% of the aggregate principal amount. $1.35 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2061 (the "2061 Notes," and together with the 2032 Notes and 2051 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2061 Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.850% per annum and were issued at a price of 99.882% of the aggregate principal amount.

The Notes were issued pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

About Charter

