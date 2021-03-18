Charter Communications Partners With Ovation TV To Present $10,000 Stand For The Arts Award To Writers & Books

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding upon its Stand for the Arts Awards initiative launched in 2017, Ovation, America's only arts network, continued its partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. to recognize outstanding local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs in five of Charter's Spectrum markets across the country in 2020. The initiative is part of the independent network's national arts advocacy platform called Stand for the Arts , and committed $50,000 in 2020 to support arts education in Spectrum communities.

On March 23, Ovation and Charter will present a $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award to Writers & Books, a Rochester-based nonprofit organization. The award will enable Writers & Books to grow their mission to foster and promote reading and writing as lifelong activities for people of all ages and backgrounds.

"Even in this challenging time, Writers & Books is doing meaningful work, showing how access to the arts and arts education can bring diverse communities together and enrich the lives of their residents," said Camille Joseph, Group Vice President, Government Affairs at Charter. "Charter is pleased to extend this partnership with Ovation for a fifth consecutive year and support the creative work of these arts organizations, as part of our commitment to invest and improve the communities we serve."

Stand for the Arts Awards are granted based on how well an organization empowers the community, builds strategic partnerships, drives engagement through volunteerism and delivers creative programming.

Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution Marketing, Ovation said, "Together with Charter, we're thrilled to provide support to community-driven art organizations, especially in times like these when they may need it most. Ovation encourages everyone to advocate for arts access in their community and to enjoy and support the arts in their own way throughout the pandemic."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from Charter and Ovation, especially meaningful in a year of unprecedented challenges," said Alison Meyers, Executive Director, Writers & Books. "Ovation's Stand for the Arts Award shines a light on the important role the arts in general, and the literary arts, in particular, play in the life of a community. Our Writers & Books team will put this generous award to excellent use in the months ahead."

"Writers & Books is an institution in our community with a long history of ensuring that reading, writing, and literacy are accessible for people of all ages," said Congressman Joe Morelle. "This award will help ensure they continue to empower young readers and writers for years to come. I'm grateful to Charter and Ovation for supporting our vibrant local arts community, especially during these challenging times when they need our support the most."

"Rochester is a city that is at its best when artists have the opportunity to thrive," said Senator Jeremy Cooney. "Through this award from Charter and Ovation, young people will have the chance to explore reading and writing and nurture their artistic minds. As a School of the Arts graduate, I know the value of experiencing artistic creativity, no matter your chosen path as an adult."

For more information about Stand for the Arts and the Stand for the Arts Awards, visit: www.standforthearts.com. And to learn more about Writers & Books, visit wab.org.

