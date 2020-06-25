Charter Elevates Magesh Srinivasan To Executive Vice President, Network Operations And Adam Ray To Executive Vice President, Multi-Dwelling Unit Markets

STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the promotions of Adam Ray into the newly created position, Executive Vice President, Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) Markets, and Magesh Srinivasan to Executive Vice President of Network Operations, succeeding Scott Weber, who has announced his plans to retire in 2021. Effective July 1, both Ray and Srinivasan will report to John Bickham, Charter President and COO, and will be based out of Charter's corporate headquarters in Stamford.

"Both Adam and Magesh are valued, successful leaders at Charter and their extensive expertise will help drive Charter's continued success," said Bickham. "Adam is a veteran sales, marketing, and operations leader, skilled in negotiation and team building, which will position this new, dedicated organization well to capitalize on the sizable opportunity in the MDU marketplace.

"Magesh, an experienced network operator with a demonstrated history of delivering strong performance, brings the discipline and command necessary to ensure our network operates at optimal levels for our more than 29 million customers."

Weber, who has served as Executive Vice President of Network Operations, will continue to report to Bickham through the transition and until his retirement. Weber joined Charter from Cablevision, where he served for five years as Senior Vice President, and later as Executive Vice President of Engineering Network Management. Prior to that, Weber spent 20 years at Comcast in a variety of engineering operations and network management roles.

"I would like to thank Scott for his decades of commitment and immeasurable contributions to both Charter and our industry," added Bickham. "Under Scott's leadership, the quality, capacity, and reliability of our network has led to the enhanced experience of our millions of customers."

Srinivasan will be responsible for network operations across Charter's 41-state footprint. He served as Senior Vice President in Network Operations for the past five years, first in Core and Backbone Operations and most recently in Video Operations. Prior to that, Srinivasan served in senior engineering roles at Time Warner Cable, including as Group Vice President of Commercial Engineering and Operations, Vice President of Commercial Engineering for Time Warner Cable's West Region, and Director in the Texas Region. He began his career at Sprint in a series of engineering roles of increased responsibility.

In the role of EVP, MDU Markets, Ray will oversee Charter's Spectrum Community Solutions (SCS) business, which provides residential TV, internet, and voice services to apartments, condos, and gated single-family community developments, which are a significant percentage of our total passings. In 2019, SCS had a record sales year, launched gigabit service for its customers, and celebrated the one-year anniversary of its dedicated customer service call centers in Syracuse, N.Y.; Greensboro, N.C.; and San Diego.

Ray most recently served as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Florida Region. Prior to that he served as Group Vice President, Residential Direct Sales; Senior Director, Sales Operations in Los Angeles; and Director of Sales and Marketing during his 15 years with Charter. He joined Charter in 2005 from Comcast, where he spent five years as a sales leader in Knoxville, Tenn.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 29 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

