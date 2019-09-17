Charter Names Stephanie Mitchko Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Stephanie Mitchko has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Mitchko will oversee the company's Network, Mobile, Video and Software Engineering teams, as well as Network Architecture, Technology Policy, and Emerging Technology organizations. She will report to Rich DiGeronimo, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and have offices in both Stamford and Denver.

"Stephanie's expertise in engineering and technology strategy will be a powerful asset to Charter and we are excited to have her join the team," said DiGeronimo. "Her extensive experience and leadership capabilities will help Charter continue to leverage its superior network and technology to deliver customers a transformative connectivity experience."

Mitchko joins Charter from Cadent, a provider of data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV Advertising, where she served as joint CTO and COO. As leader of operations and IT teams, Mitchko oversaw day-to-day operations and the development and execution of strategic initiatives. She was also responsible for overseeing all technical strategy and the development of Cadent's proprietary media planning platform. Prior to joining Cadent Mitchko served as Senior Vice President of Video Infrastructure Software at Cablevision Systems Corp. where she was responsible for the software development of new consumer-facing technologies.

Mitchko holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Polytechnic University in New York. She also teaches as a guest lecturer at NYU Stern School of Business and is a member of the NYU Poly Enterprise Learning Board.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.charter.com

