Charter Next Generation's Community Giving Fund Program to Benefit Four Local Rhinelander Organizations

RHINELANDER, Wis., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation, a prominent employer in Oneida County and across the entire state, also known as North America's leading independent producer of high-performance, specialty films, and flexible packaging solutions, recently announced the introduction of a business-wide initiative called the Community Giving Fund. The employee-driven program is designed to empower Charter Next Generation's employee-owners to hand-select local entities that would greatly benefit from financial aid and beyond within the communities in which their employees reside.

Charter Next Generation's Community Giving Fund provides much-needed assistance to local organizations directly serving the Rhinelander community.

To jumpstart the philanthropic initiative, Charter Next Generation's Rhinelander team hand-selected four local organizations, including The Humane Society of Oneida County, Wild Instincts of the Northwoods, The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods, and the Rhinelander Fire Department. These groups were nominated to extend the broadest possible reach across the region and administer much-needed assistance directly to the Rhinelander community.

The mission of the newly enacted Community Giving Fund is ultimately to reinforce the local community's foundation, enhance the area's quality of life, and amplify the value of increasing sustainable efforts inside the communities in which Charter Next Generation employees live and work.

"CNG's employee-driven Community Giving Fund is an awesome initiative that brings further visibility to those charitable organizations that are most important to our employees and their families," shared Scott Hammer, CNG's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "This program also allows our organization to target charitable opportunities that directly benefit our local communities and take actionable steps toward achieving CNG's sustainability goals."

Charter Next Generation's Community Giving Fund strives to cultivate community sustainability, improve education and workforce development, and strengthen social and economic equity. Through this program, CNG passionately invests in all regions with CNG manufacturing facilities, donating to virtuously selected organizations that can make a real-world difference in their local communities.

About the Humane Society of Oneida County - The Oneida County Humane Society began advocating for the humane treatment of animals and children in 1913. The Humane Society is a private non-profit animal welfare organization in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. OCHS provides a safe and warm facility to almost 800 pets a year. The Humane Society cares for nearly 100 animals daily in the Adoption Center. OCHS is dedicated to improving the welfare of pets in Oneida County.

About Wild Instincts of the Northwoods - Wild Instincts of the Northwoods is a 501(c)3 wildlife rehabilitation center in Rhinelander, WI. Wild Instincts is the only facility in Wisconsin licensed to treat all injured and orphaned wildlife allowed by law. Their mission is to provide quality, ethical wildlife rehabilitation while promoting wildlife stewardship through education and research.

About the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods - Serving the Northwoods since 2000, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is part of a nationwide affiliation of local, autonomous organizations that work to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization has assisted more than 660 young people. It offers daily access to a broad range of programs in three Priority Outcome Areas, including Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles.

About the Rhinelander Fire Department - Comprised of 20 full-time firefighters, the Rhinelander Fire Department provides fire suppression, fire prevention, Paramedic level EMS, and a wide range of specialty services to the Rhinelander community. Established in 1887, The Rhinelander Fire Department operates out of 1 station with a fleet of 2 Engines, 1 Aerial Ladder Truck, and 3 Advanced Life Support Ambulances.

About Charter Next Generation - Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and relentless pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals.

