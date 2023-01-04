Charter Next Generation's Lexington Campus Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

LEXINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), North America's leading producer of specialty films, has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) for its Lexington manufacturing campus. CNG received the ISCC PLUS certification through SCS Global Services, one of the leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification companies which ensures proper traceability along the supply chain for the usage of circular materials, both recycled and/or bio-based via a mass balance approach.

Charter Next Generation's Lexington Campus Receives ISCC+ Certification

CNG's Lexington campus is one of the single-largest extrusion sites in the world with multiple facilities serving key markets such as fresh produce, personal care, e-commerce, dry foods, and protein. "CNG's Lexington campus has unparalleled capability. Now with the certification in place, we plan to immediately bring film solutions using chemically recycled resins to the market on a commercial scale," said Dan Niss, President of CNG.

"Taking bold steps to advance circularity is core to our mission to be the most sustainable film supplier in North America," said Scott Hammer, Director of Corporate Sustainability. "By achieving ISCC PLUS certification in Lexington, we build on our commitment to expand the use of recycled polymers in place of virgin materials," said Hammer.

CNG's Lexington campus is the second site to attain ISCC PLUS certification. CNG's Superior, Wisconsin site first achieved ISCC PLUS certification in 2021 and has since commercialized film solutions using circular polymers derived from mixed plastics via a mass balance approach.

Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance, sustainable films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset, and relentless pursuit of excellence, make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals. https://www.cnginc.com

