Charter School Capital and BioStar Renewables Launch Charter School Energy

Charter School Energy is a full-service energy upgrade program that allows charter schools to access renewable and energy-efficient solutions for their buildings with flexible financing options. The program enables schools to improve their learning environment while reducing utility and maintenance expenses, so that budget can be reallocated to programs and other education resources.

"Every school facility has its own set of challenges around energy use and utility expenses," said Charlie Burrows, director of new products at Charter School Capital. "Charter School Energy meets those challenges with customized solutions that save schools money while significantly enhancing learning environments, so administrators can focus on what matters most – educating students."

Charter School Energy upgrades improve learning environments through energy-efficient windows, and smart LED commercial lighting, HVAC and thermostat systems. And renewable energy production, like solar or wind power, even allow schools to offset some or all of the building's remaining energy consumption.

"Our energy solutions will provide charter school leaders with the peace of mind in knowing that their facilities are optimized for a prime learning experience," said David Smart, president and COO of energy reduction at BioStar Renewables. "Comfortable environments are a natural offshoot of energy-efficiency and energy cost savings will allow schools to reallocate funding earmarked for energy to education resources and technology, and other learning environment enhancements."

According to the International WELL Building Institute, studies suggest that a school's physical design can affect a child's academic performance by as much as 25 percent. LED lighting alone has a significant impact on health, well-being and mental cognition. Other upgrades affect air quality and comfort.

Charter schools with an environmental-focused curriculum or area of study will uniquely benefit from Charter School Energy upgrades given that case studies in energy efficiency and renewable energy can be cultivated right on campus.

"Nearly 3.2 million students attend charter schools in the country, and we're eager to optimize the schools in which those kids learn," said Smart. "Charter School Capital is providing solutions that simply weren't possible until recently. No one else is doing what they're doing. They're confident in their investment and willing to take the risks necessary to see true change come to fruition. We are thrilled to be onboard with their mission."

"We are pleased to recommend BioStar Renewables as a preferred partner," said Burrows. "Their mission to effect change through building improvements while decreasing costs is in alignment with our goals and fulfills a much-needed resource. Our partnership with them is a natural fit."

About BioStar Renewables:

BioStar Renewables is a renewable energy investment and development company focused on solutions that both produce and reduce kilowatts. The company's principals have built over 1,000 Megawatts of solar, biomass and CHP projects. These renewable solutions, combined with expertise in energy management and reduction, provide customers a comprehensive energy plan. For more information, visit biostarrenewables.com.

About Charter School Capital:

Launched in 2006, Charter School Capital helps schools access, leverage, and sustain the resources charter schools need to thrive, allowing them to focus on what matters most – educating students. Charter School Capital has invested more than $1.8 billion in funding to 600+ charter schools, helping them provide a high-quality education to more than one million students across the country. For more information, visit charterschoolcapital.org or email GrowCharters@charterschoolcapital.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kelliann Amico, APR | Amico Public Relations | kelliann@amicopr.com | (503) 705-6203

David Smart | BioStar Renewables | dsmart@biostarrenewables.com | (913) 369-4100

SOURCE Charter School Capital; BioStar Renewables

Related Links

http://charterschoolcapital.org

