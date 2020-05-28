Chartered Flights Witness a Surge in Demand due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the aviation industry, "Chartered Flights See Increased Demand Amid COVID-19"

Some private aviation companies have seen a significant increase in bookings for charter flights during the COVID-9 pandemic. Medical groups and corporate executives are two customer groups driving demand for chartered flights. Some consumers turned to chartered flights to relocate vulnerable family members or evacuate family from affected areas before lockdown measures were put in place. There has also been a huge demand for repatriation flights to allow citizens who were abroad when travel restrictions came into effect to return to their home countries. The US Department of State has coordinated repatriation flights to bring approximately 89,000 stranded americans home.



Some chartered flight operators are also transporting essential cargo such as personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical devices. Chartered flight operators have introduced new policies such as face masks and gloves for crew members and assigning the same crew to a specific plane to minimize contact between crew members. As lockdowns are lifted, consumers who need to travel may be concerned about their risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus when traveling on crowded flights. For this reason, it is likely that there will be increased demand for charter flights post COVID-19.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Chartered Flights See Increased Demand Amid COVID-19"

