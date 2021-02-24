ChartHop Recognized as Enterprise Tech Leader

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the world's first organizational management platform built to help companies plan for the future, announced that it has been named to Wing Venture Capital's 2021 Enterprise Tech 30 list.

"This past year has amplified the importance of transparency, context, and inclusivity in driving strategic decision-making," said ChartHop CEO and Founder, Ian White. "I'm so proud that ChartHop has been recognized as part of this year's Enterprise Tech 30 List and am excited to continue growing a people system that powers the most successful organizations in the world."

This list, which includes iconic companies like Stripe, Airtable and Canva, was determined by a rigorous research process to distill a list of the top venture-backed enterprise tech companies, and to uncover key insights and trends driving the industry. Of the over 15,000 venture-backed enterprise tech companies in consideration, 30 companies have been selected as the enterprise tech leaders.

"I am excited to release the 3rd annual Enterprise Tech 30 list. It has always been our mission at Wing to shine a light on what is happening in the enterprise technology sector, what trends are shaping the industry, and the companies driving those trends," said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital. "It's important to identify the next generation of companies, not just the ones that are dominating the headlines."

This announcement builds on significant momentum since ChartHop came out of stealth just one year ago.

In its first year, the company has grown from 8 employees to 39. In September 2020, ChartHop raised $14 million in Series A funding backed by Andressen Horowitz. The company also recently announced its partnership with HR industry leader Sequoia Consulting Group™, enabling Sequoia One clients with powerful ways to visualize and drive action from their people data.

"Innovation in the Enterprise is being driven by startups. The Enterprise Tech 30 shines a light and celebrates the companies truly driving that innovation," said Rajeev Chand, Partner and Head of Research at Wing.VC.

To view the full list of inductees, visit: www.enterprisetech30.com .

About ChartHop

ChartHop is the world's first organizational management platform empowering leaders and team members alike to see the past and present of their organization and design its future. The platform automatically builds fluid, data-driven views of a company through real-time updated org charts, custom reporting, and headcount planning tools that boost efficiency and transparency across teams.

Simply put — ChartHop makes organizations run and scale better. ChartHop plays well with 20 plus platforms, including BambooHR, Carta, Greenhouse, Lever, SAP SuccessFactors, Slack, Okta, Ultimate Software and Workday, and companies like BetterCloud, Lightspeed, Starburst, Thrasio and InVision rely on the platform.

ChartHop was founded in 2018 by Ian White. Hop on over to ChartHop.com to learn more and follow our tracks via Twitter and LinkedIn .

