ChartIQ Drives Derivative Trading Floors Towards Innovation

"Our solution improves options trader and analyst decision-making by providing them with an interactive data visualization tool that is easily integrated with their current application," says Cosaic CEO Dan Schleifer. "As a workflow solutions provider, we're not presenting them with yet another application. We're giving the derivatives trader a real-time graphic solution which complements and enriches their analysis and simplifies the way they work."

ChartIQ allows traders to instantly visualize implied volatility, volume, and open interest for an option chain. Though solutions to visualize options data are available, ChartIQ is unique in its ability to provide off-the-shelf graphic infrastructure, in addition to allowing options data to be overlaid on the same technical analysis chart traders use every day.

"We provide the graphics infrastructure for banks to create world-class solutions for both their internal teams and direct solutions to their clients who traditionally have had limited access to this type of information," says Chief Product Officer Eugene Sorenson. "When a trader can survey historical volatility and price data directly on the chart, it's a game-changer. But when they can also share a visual representation as part of an RFQ workflow, it's unprecedented."

A fully customizable solution, ChartIQ is delivered as a software development kit allowing banks to easily build their own options analysis solution in-house rather than depend on legacy, proprietary solutions or expensive third-party systems. ChartIQ empowers banks to integrate these new systems with solutions they're already using — such as their OMS.

"Incorporating a solution like ChartIQ means less overhead for teams to maintain software, a reduction of overall costs, and a better user experience," Sorenson says. "It's a boon for the institution, and the end-user. We have both in mind when building our solutions."

An Options Sentiment Study is also included. The study adds options sentiment to price target analysis, giving traders the power to see and interact with their data in one place. For more information about ChartIQ, or Cosaic's workflow solution Finsemble , contact [email protected] .

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ , the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble , the smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.

