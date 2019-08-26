ChartSpan Announces Addition to Board of Directors, Sarath Degala of BIP Capital

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartspan, the largest Chronic Care Management provider in the United States, has announced that Sarath Degala, Senior Vice President of BIP Capital, has been appointed to its new Board of Directors. BIP Capital is the leader of a five investor syndicate group that recently closed a $15 million Series A round of venture capital with ChartSpan. ChartSpan plans to use the funds to scale its operations nationally.

Jon-Michial Carter, CEO of ChartSpan, commented, "Sarath brings deep domain knowledge of value-based care within health systems, physician groups and ambulatory care. His expertise will help guide our strategic decisions and operational execution. We are thrilled to have him as a part of the team."

Sarath has more than seventeen years of executive experience within a variety of healthcare settings. He is a member of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), College of Healthcare Executives, Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), and Nashville Healthcare Council Fellows.

Sarath is the former Chief Strategy Officer at Tenet Health, CEO of Baylor, Scott and White Health, and Vice President of Revenue Cycle at WellStar and Ascension Health. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of PriorAuthNow, Nview Health, and OncoLens in addition to Advisory Boards of ThinkResearch, Cipher Health, and Streamline Health.

"We are very excited to be partners with the ChartSpan leadership team and believe that proper chronic care management truly delivers in reducing cost of care for those patients and improving health outcomes. We feel that the syndicate investors and newly appointed board members are truly world class leaders and operators who will help accelerate growth for Chartspan."

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is the largest, managed service provider of chronic care management programs in the United States. The company provides turn-key, managed care coordination and compliance programs for doctors, clinics, and health systems. ChartSpan manages patient care coordination and value-based programs for more than 100 of the most successful practices and health systems in the United States. Learn more at www.chartspan.com.

