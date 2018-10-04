Chartwells Higher Education Expands its Local Purchasing Initiative by Partnering with Local Farmers for Weekly Farmer's Market Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, 280 Chartwells Higher Education accounts across the country launched "Local Market Thursday," a new, weekly event supporting local farmers, bakers and business owners, showcasing the season's best produce and products. This initiative is part of Chartwells' commitment to expand local purchasing and support the 280 communities the company serves.

Each Thursday, Chartwells Dining Operations partner with local businesses to promote seasonal menu items, including breads, pastries, farm-to-table produce, local delicacies, local beverages and more.

"Preparing students for life after college is a huge part of our promise to our university partners," says Laura Lapp, Chartwells Vice President of Sustainability and Culinary Services. "We host regular Teaching Kitchens to educate students about the basics of home cooking. Paired with our new Local Market Thursday events, we are now educating students about the benefits of buying local produce as part of their meal planning and food prep, post-college."

Purchasing locally not only helps small businesses thrive, but reduces the travel time spent from farm to table, which results in more fresh, flavorful, and nutrient-packed meals. Additionally, purchasing locally from dairy farmers, local bakers and mom-and-pop stores helps enrich campus culture and offers students a more immersive sense of community.

"At Kizbees's Kitchen, we love the Stockton Local Market Thursday events!" says Victoria Smith, Kizbee's Kitchen manager. "It is a great opportunity to engage with our local community and really get a dialogue going with our customers about our mission as a company and why it is so important to support local businesses. It's also a more personal experience for everyone as they get to purchase products that are made with care and quality, and we feel good knowing we helped sweeten everybody's day with a gluten-free treat."

Local Market Thursday runs throughout the fall semester. For more information on upcoming vendors, please visit www.dineoncampus.com

