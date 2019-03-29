Chartwells Higher Education Participates in One Million Acts of Good Volunteer Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education is leading a community-based project on 100 of its campuses this week to provide healthy snacks and nutrition education to help fight food insecurity in communities nationwide.

The Cheerios One Million Acts of Good campaign calls on people to spread kindness and fill the world with good. Chartwells Higher Education, together with MATTER, a Minnesota-based global nonprofit with a mission to move people forward by giving them a chance at a healthier life, and General Mills encourage students at its campuses to improve the health of their communities with a turnkey process that promotes volunteerism. Chartwells has grown its participation from 50 campuses in 2018 to 100 campuses in 2019 and will distribute over 22,000 MATTERbox packages.

"The participation in this initiative is particularly important to us and our campus partners because this month we celebrate nutrition," Chartwells Higher Education CEO Lisa McEuen said. "On a basic level, the healthful and nutritious food we serve fuels students and encourages learning to prepare them for the future. This volunteer program connects us all through compassion and kindness for a better community with our peers, campuses and communities."

On March 27 and 28, 2019, each campus location packed 200+ MATTERboxes with snack packs including General Mills items such as Whole Grain Cheerios™ and Nature Valley Bars, along with other healthy food items. Each snack pack also includes nutrition information, as well as a YouMATTER hand-written note of encouragement, which offers a way that those packing can share an inspirational message with the recipients. Once packed, the MATTERboxes were distributed locally to nonprofits, schools, after-school programs, and health care providers.

"Chartwells Higher Education and our campus dining partners are inspired by the opportunity to join these like-minded organizations and students to give back to our communities," said Henry Howard, Chartwells' Senior National Director of Marketing. "We have the ability to increase access to healthy snacks and nutrition education for those who may need it most."

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within 290 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

