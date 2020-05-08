Chartwells Higher Education Releases Path to Open Providing Campuses with a Guide to a Safe Return to Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, has announced their plans for re-opening campus dining facilities in Fall 2020. Path to Open takes a tiered approach that can be adapted to the 300+ campuses Chartwells serves depending on the level of social distancing and safety guidelines required either by the campus or state or local regulations. Each tier incorporates innovations that support safe dining practices while maintaining an engaging student dining experience.

"Our dining facilities have always been a welcoming place to gather with friends, especially at the start of a new semester when returning students reconnect with each other and freshman form new friendships," says Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "While our locations might look a bit different when our guests return, our goal is to keep the strong sense of community while providing value and variety in the safest environment possible."

The Path to Open approach was developed by a team of Chartwells safety and quality assurance experts as well as seasoned operators, culinarians and marketers. The plan covers every facet of operating a campus dining program in the age of COVID-19 including dedicated pickup stations, contactless payment options for retail, mobile ordering for convenience stores, and contactless delivery and drop off for catering.

"Our approach was developed using the most up-to-date data on the virus as well as from feedback from our campus partners," says Salli Darden, SVP of Commercialization and Strategy. "Dining plays an integral part in the campus experience and we will continue to consult our experts and partners and update our plan as new information becomes available."

The re-opening plan includes stringent safety and sanitation measures that protect both guests and Chartwells associates. Personal PPE such as masks and gloves, increased handwashing, enhanced sanitation practices and social distancing are all incorporated throughout the tiered approach with more stringent guidelines for each measure depending on the tier and the requirements by each campus.

