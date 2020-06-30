Chartwells K12 Introduces "Ready to Reopen" Plan to Help Schools Feed Kids This Fall

ELMHURST, Ill., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recommendations and guidelines for reopening schools continue to evolve, but that hasn't stopped Chartwells K12 from planning for back-to-school activities this fall. To help schools across the country prepare for how the cafeteria experiences may change, the company developed a new "Ready to Reopen" plan to offer a variety of scenarios and models to help inform the planning process. With nearly 50 percent of school-age children dependent on school lunch programs, Chartwells K12 recognizes the importance of keeping mealtime a bright spot in a student's day.

"Understanding the coming school year is going to be different in ways we've never experienced before, our goal is to help school districts make planning mealtime as easy as possible," said Belinda Oakley, CEO, Chartwells K12. "No matter where meals are served, we're still going to serve foods kids love to eat and do everything we can to keep mealtime as a time for students to recharge and enjoy a sense of happiness."

Whether it's serving meals in a new location or adapting cafeteria operations to allow for physical distancing, the Chartwells K12 Ready to Reopen plan features six new service models, enhanced safety procedures and new equipment and technologies. Designed by Chartwells' industry-leading team of chefs, dietitians and operations experts, each of the models can be tailored to the individual needs of schools, including:

Cafeteria Meal Service

Meal Service in the Classroom

Hallway/Common Area Meal Distribution

Grab-and- Go Meals Off the Bus

the Bus Take Home Meal Kits

Home Delivery Meal Kits

Regardless of the service model for a school district, safety remains the top priority. Students, staff and parents can have peace of mind knowing that Chartwells K12's plans are rooted in the most stringent health and safety practices aligned with federal and state regulations, along with local health department recommendations.

All Chartwells K12 associates will participate in COVID-19 specific training, undergo health screenings before each workday and follow strict guidelines for glove, mask and physical distancing protocols. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures help assure the safest environments possible.

"Despite an evolving situation, the one thing that won't change is our commitment to continue creating the best dining experience for our students and keeping mealtime a safe, happy and healthy experience for all," added Oakley.

In addition, through a partnership with fellow Compass Group company, SSC Services for Education, Chartwells K12 offers school districts an opportunity to develop a custom program for custodial services, grounds management and plant operations and maintenance.

"For more than 50 years, we've been focused on one thing and one thing only: unmatched support services for the education environment," said Seth Ferriell, CEO, SSC Services for Education. "In a time where facilities needs are greater than ever before, SSC is ready to help school communities take safety and cleanliness to the next level."

SSC understands that clean and well-maintained facilities have a direct impact on educational outcomes. Whether it's through industry-leading disinfection equipment, new technology that verifies cleaning results at a microbial level or cost-saving preventative maintenance program, SSC partnerships bring value to school districts across the country.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

About SSC Services for Education

SSC Service for Education based in Knoxville, Tennessee provides customized facility solutions to over 150 educational clients in 26 states. Our 9,000+ employees partner with these educational institutions to further the success and well-being of students, staff, and faculty by delivering quality facilities programs - custodial, grounds, and maintenance. As a trusted and specialized provider, we are committed to enhancing educational settings and creating financial guarantees. With SSC, students and staff flourish in improved surroundings, while partner schools focus on their core objective: educating future generations. http://sscserv.com/.

