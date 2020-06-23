Chase Cooper to Change Corporate Brand to RiskLogix

LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Cooper – an international GRC software, consultancy, and training company with a total focus on the financial services industry for more than 15 years – is changing its legal name to RiskLogix Solutions Ltd. with a new brand RiskLogix.

The RiskLogix management team, believe the new name better reflects its innovation roadmap incorporating best-in-class software, content and domain expertise. RiskLogix provides:

Technology – Award-winning aCCelerate GRC software platform with over 23,000 end users in 80 countries. It incorporates the full range of quantitative and qualitative GRC functionality applied to a variety of enterprise risk management use cases. including operational risk and resilience. This platform was recently ranked as a Winner in the Operational Risk Category in the 2020 RiskTech100 rankings.

– Award-winning aCCelerate GRC software platform with over 23,000 end users in 80 countries. It incorporates the full range of quantitative and qualitative GRC functionality applied to a variety of enterprise risk management use cases. including operational risk and resilience. This platform was recently ranked as a Winner in the Operational Risk Category in the 2020 RiskTech100 rankings. Consulting – Through its consultancy services, RiskLogix has supported the enhancement of hundreds of firms' risk cultures, appetites, and policies over more than 15 years.

– Through its consultancy services, RiskLogix has supported the enhancement of hundreds of firms' risk cultures, appetites, and policies over more than 15 years. Training – RiskLogix offers internationally-accredited risk training courses, as well as workshops on essential topics such as the ICAAP for operational risk, and scenario analysis & stress testing. RiskLogix also works with firms to create bespoke training courses.

"RiskLogix reflects our tradition of practical innovation in our software, consulting and training," says John Kiddy, CEO. "Everything we do is focused on helping financial institutions demonstrate ROI quickly within their GRC programmes. For example, by supporting firms with a unified, agile technology platform that provides GRC Intelligence, we are enabling firms to engage with the information they need to make better decisions, driving business value."

"The GRC landscape is over-populated with hundreds of look-a-like software products with generic functionalities such as loss-data collection or self-assessment," says Peyman Mestchian, non-executive director at RiskLogix. "RiskLogix's key differentiator is its total focus on financial services, with specific intellectual property, expertise and functionality for banks, capital markets and insurance companies."

