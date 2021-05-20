Chase Himes Joins Advocacy Trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocacy Trust (AT) is pleased to announce Chase Himes has joined The Forge Companies Team as Senior Trust Officer for their Nashville, TN region.

Before joining AT, Chase served as Vice President and Director of Special Needs Trust Administration for Cumberland Trust. He is excited to join long-time colleague Jaclyn K. Berry who previously served as Managing Director at the same firm. "Chase is very well respected within the special needs community," said Berry. "He is truly dedicated and passionate about the families he serves."

Chase worked with families and their advisors in the administration of special needs trusts and oversaw the day-to-day administration of 14 team members. He spent four years as Associate General Counsel in the Office of General Counsel at TennCare, Tennessee's Medicaid program where he represented TennCare in administrative appeals involving long-term care, electronic health records, suspension or termination of provider numbers, and in estate recovery proceedings in probate court.

A Nashville native, Chase received a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Studies from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was awarded a J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law and is licensed to practice law in Tennessee.

The Forge Companies Executive Team and Advocacy Trust Board Members are excited to have Chase join AT's team of experts. "Advocacy Trust offers premier special needs trust administration and flexibility for the families we serve. Advocacy is truly dedicated to the special needs community, and I am confident Chase will be a perfect addition given his passion for the families he serves each day," states AT CEO, Bob Hogan.

About Advocacy Trust

The professionals of Advocacy Trust specialize in the fields of settlement planning, litigation support, special needs trusts, settlement administration as well as traditional trust products. Advocacy Trust is part of The Forge Companies.

About The Forge Companies

The Forge Companies focus on guiding plaintiff attorneys and their clients through the entire settlement planning process. In an effort to make this process more inclusive, we established an investment management firm, Advocacy Wealth Management, to complement our existing annuity planning services as well as a trust company, Advocacy Trust, offering a full range of traditional and special needs trust services.

For questions or additional information please contact Beth Allen, Director of Marketing for the Forge Companies, at 706.856.2535.

