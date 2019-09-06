Chase Oaks Church hosts "Family Now," a conference to strengthen family relationships

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Oaks Church presents a one-day conference to help families succeed in their most important relationships. Marriage and parenting professionals will teach practical skills to help lead kids and deepen marriage relationships. The Family Now Conference offers a fresh perspective, providing helpful resources to tackle the challenges facing family relationships.

The keynote speaker is Kara Powell, PhD, who serves as the Executive Director of the Fuller Youth Institute and is named by Christianity Today as one of "50 Women You Should Know." The conference offers topical breakout sessions focused on relationships and parenting.

For those who are married or in a serious relationship, there are discussions to help couples navigate their issues and move toward a healthier relationship. Relationship experts will explore the 5 Love Languages and how to set effective boundaries. Morning and afternoon breakout sessions will also cover specific topics like finances, communication and conflict.

For parents with kids of all ages, this conference will address some of the most relevant topics affecting families. Practical ideas for talking to kids about sex and timely information about how to protect children online are just a few of the relevant discussion offerings.

Finally, in preparation for the Family Now Conference, Chase Oaks Church is engaged with a five-week sermon series called, "Home Team." This series is designed to create a game plan for winning at relationships and offers an online Toolkit that includes books, articles, sermons and a Spotify playlist as helpful resources.

The Family Now Conference is Saturday, September 21, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., and will be hosted by Chase Oaks Church located at 281 Legacy Dr., Plano, TX 75023. This event is open to the public at a cost of $35 per person. Childcare is available.

Family Now Conference registration, visit https://www.chaseoaks.org/family-now/.

