Chase Oaks Church launches new community movement, "Love Does The Unexpected."

PLANO, Texas, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Oaks Church has begun a movement that seeks to come around care for those that are the most vulnerable. Love Does The Unexpected is about spreading unexpected love throughout the community by focusing on three simple steps: Act Surprisingly, Give Generously and Share Broadly on social media with the #LoveDoesTheUnexpected hashtag.

During the Give Generously phase, the movement will provide financial support, in unexpected ways, to three groups that make a meaningful difference in the lives of people in the community.

Chase Oaks Church has elected to contribute to The Bail Project, whose mission is to combat the social injustice of the pretrial system by working to bring immediate bail assistance to thousands of people. Currently, there are some 4,800 people in the Dallas County Jail, 70% of them will remain there simply because they cannot afford bail. The hope is to reduce the human suffering caused by unaffordable cash bail, restore the presumption of innocence and help end mass incarceration.

A portion of the funds will also be used to help support AIDS Services of Dallas (ASD), an organization that provides residents living with HIV/AIDS the dignity of a home while helping to reduce the spread of the disease in Dallas County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HIV/AIDS disproportionately affects the LGBTQ community.

Finally, Chase Oaks Church is giving generously to six Local Food Pantries to help hungry families, children and seniors fight the growing issue of food insecurity. One in six people in North Texas is food insecure, not knowing where their next meal is coming from. For every dollar donated, these financial gifts provide three nutritious meals for those in need.

