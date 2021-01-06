Chatbot Market in BFSI, 2027 - Key players are [24]7. ai, Inc, Acuvate, Aivo, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual, eGain, IBM, Inbenta Technologies, Next IT, and Nuance Comms

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chatbot Market in BFSI by Component, Platform Type, End User, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chatbot is a computer program, which stimulates human conversations through Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is implemented across several industrial verticals to develop a communication link with their customers and help them with advice, actions, and plans to reach their goals.



Moreover, applications are being developed that enable the chatbots to communicate with each other. These bots, setup on various kinds of platforms, ensure overall enquirer's satisfaction by solving their queries in the best possible manner.



Factors, such as increase in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM) in the BFSI sector, The rise in integration of chatbots with social media, and increased awareness & advantages of chatbots over other customer support options, drive the growth of the global chatbot market in BFSI. However, a lack of technically-skilled resources and product differentiation is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in chatbots are expected to present major opportunities for the market expansion in the coming years.



The global chatbot market in BFSI is segmented into component, platform type, end user, application, and region. In terms of component, it is classified into solution and service. On the basis of platform type, it is bifurcated into web-based and mobile-based. Based on end user, it is divided into banks, insurance companies, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into customer support, branding & advertisement, data security & compliance, and others Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include [24]7. ai, Inc, Acuvate, Aivo, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Next IT Corp., and Nuance Communications, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

[24]7. ai, Inc

Acuvate

Aivo

Artificial Solutions

Creative Virtual Ltd.

eGain Corporation

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Next IT Corp.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

