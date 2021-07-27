Chatham Park Announces Its First Active Adult Enclave

PITTSBORO, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chatham Park community in Pittsboro, North Carolina, continues to offer a variety of diverse housing options to create a dynamic and appealing lifestyle for residents. To quickly meet rising demands, Preston Development Company - developers of this technology-centric community located outside of Raleigh, North Carolina - recently announced plans for a new phase that will feature homes targeted towards 55+ active adult living. This initiative is one more example of the exciting growth taking place in Chatham Park and the town of Pittsboro.

Chatham Park

David Weekley Homes was chosen to build their successful Encore product for this new phase that will serve as the first 55+ active-adult neighborhood in Chatham Park. Decorated models are expected to be complete by mid-2022. The Encore product has already seen sold-out success in surrounding areas, making Chatham Park the only community currently in Chatham County with considerations for the 55+ demographic. In addition to the new homes being built in Chatham Park, David Weekley is also building the Encore product in Wendell Falls and has recently sold out in Briar Chapel.

This section of homes will be comprised of 345 homesites within the larger community and feature three product lines: Classic, Tradition, and Villas. These three series will provide its residents with the livability, price points, and space needs for aging in place comfortably and actively. Villas, a new addition to the Encore lineup, will boast paired homes.

"The concept of a small neighborhood of adult homes inside a larger, age-diverse neighborhood resonates with our buyers who want to live in a vibrant community," says David Weekley's Raleigh Division President Ryan Wells. "We enjoy the partnership with Preston Development Company and are honored to be a part of Chatham Park's builder team. Chatham Park is an immersive, experience-rich community that combines quaint charm with modern convenience, as well as nature. It is a well-planned and dynamic neighborhood that will highlight the quality and lifestyle design of our David Weekley Homes."

This first adult resident-only section within Chatham Park is scheduled to include a variety of private amenities, including walking/cycling trails, a swimming pool and clubhouse, a yoga lawn, putting green, tennis and pickleball courts, grills, and firepits. Encore residents will also benefit from the close proximity to Mosaic, a 44-acre live-work-play-learn mixed-use development located within Chatham Park along Highway 15-501. Scheduled to open Fall 2021, Mosaic will provide opportunities for shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as space for businesses and healthcare facilities.

"David Weekley's Encore homes have proven to be very successful in the Triangle area due to their demographic considerations and intentional design. The Encore community will be a wonderful and much-needed addition to our current offerings, as well as a valuable asset to the town of Pittsboro for those seeking an active adult lifestyle," said Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins of Preston Development.

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities, including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with school, office, and retail space.

