Chatham Park to Offer New Home Products From David Weekley Homes

PITTSBORO, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Developers of Chatham Park - a 7,068-acre mixed-use community located in Pittsboro, North Carolina - announced that new home builder David Weekley Homes will be building new home plans in Vineyards at Chatham Park.

"David Weekley Homes is excited to be one of the first builders in Chatham Park," said Raleigh Division President Ryan Wells. "We look forward to bringing our high-quality and innovative home designs to this new master-planned community."

Chatham Park

David Weekley Homes will soon offer single-family product from their Kenan Collection with prices starting from the mid-$300s. Plans are currently underway to build their popular Careywood floorplan as the David Weekley model home in Chatham Park.

The addition of David Weekley Homes to Vineyards at Chatham Park is the beginning of what will be a high-growth year for the community. Nearly 500 homesites are scheduled to be delivered or in some stage of construction during 2021. This increased activity will trigger the addition of new home builders, price points, and a variety of architectural styles which will eventually establish the community as one of the largest in the area.

Founded in 1976 in Texas, David Weekley Homes has grown to become the largest privately-held home builder in America. They are committed to providing homes that are built with beauty and comfort in mind, combining both form and function.

"It is imperative that the homes in Chatham Park foster the vision of the community as a whole and provide our homeowners with the floor plans and features they desire," said Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins of Preston Development. "We know that David Weekley Homes will be a great asset to our builder team lineup."

David Weekley joins the team of award-winning home builders currently building in Vineyards at Chatham Park. New home starts are expected to commence immediately to meet pent-up demand.

"Our Sales and Information Center opened last year with only two price points and products," continues Jenkins. "David Weekley Homes now provides another option for homebuyers looking for innovative product in a move-up price point."

About Chatham Park

Developed by the award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, the nation's largest privately-owned builder, was founded in 1976. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company currently operates in 20 cities and 12 states across the nation and has closed more than 100,000 homes since inception. The home builder was the first in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award," and "National Builder of the Year." David Weekley Homes has also appeared 14 times on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. Over the years, the company has received more than 1,300 awards for design and service, a reflection of its ongoing commitment to Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives by offering an unparalleled building experience. David Weekley Homes is currently building in 6 communities in the Triangle, including Encore at Briar Chapel, Providence at Southpoint, and Savannah Place. These EnergySaver™ homes are built utilizing the latest in energy-efficient building techniques, and have a HERS rating of 68, which means they are 32 percent more energy-efficient than a home built in 2006.

