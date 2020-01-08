Chatly Launches Updated Commerce Module With Advanced WeChat Mini Program Development Features

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise WeChat Management platform Chatly is proud to announce the latest release of its Chatly Commerce module. Chatly is an all-in-one suite for WeChat engagement enabling end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.

With the newest version of Chatly Commerce, brands can now deploy e-commerce mini programs on WeChat in hours instead of weeks.

WeChat mini-programs are light apps operating within the WeChat ecosystem. Since the launch of mini programs two years ago, over 2.3 million WeChat mini programs have been created, and commerce mini programs have become a key purchasing channel for Chinese consumers - so much so that the number of e-commerce transactions on WeChat mini programs grew 27X year over year in H1 2019 .

"Commerce mini programs have become a core component of many brands' WeChat strategies, yet despite their popularity, they can often take a long time to build. With the newest version of Chatly Commerce, we aim to simplify the mini program creation and setup process, giving brands the freedom to quickly launch commerce mini programs for specific product drops, flash sales, or holiday campaigns," said Chatly Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeff Fish.

The latest version of Chatly Commerce not only helps brands launch e-commerce mini programs more quickly, but also operate them more efficiently with advanced updates to product, content, and order management features:

Product Management & Content Management

Admins now have the flexibility to view products and content and upload new assets to manage product information and products available for purchase within the Chatly Commerce Platform using functions such as:

Product Creation

Asset Management

Inventory Management

Page Layout Personalization

Home Page Skin Management

Custom Price Books

Commerce QR Code Generator

Product Availability

Cart Abandonment Retargeting

Ability to Integrate with all modern Product Information Management (PIM) Systems

Order Management

Admins now have the ability within the Chatly Commerce Module to view all incoming paid orders and order details as well as export orders. Specific features include:

View Order List

View Order Details

Update Order Status

Track Logistic Updates

View Customer Acquisition Source

Acquisition and Customer Lifetime Value Analytics

Integrate with all Modern Order Management Systems

Integrate with all Leading Shipping Vendors in PRC

New and improved Chatly Analytics Dashboard

About Chatly:

Chatly's enterprise SaaS product is an all-in-one suite for WeChat engagement enabling end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.

Chatly is used by some of the top brands in the luxury, retail, financial services, tourism industries including Shiseido, MGM Resorts, Cirque du Soleil, TD Ameritrade, WeWork, and more.

Chatly is headquartered in New York City with offices in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and India.

Visit www.chatly.com to learn more.

Contact:

Lauren Hallanan, Head of Marketing

Lauren@chatly.com

SOURCE Chatly