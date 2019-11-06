Chatly to Host WeChat Seminar for Luxury, Retail & Hospitality Brands in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The end-to-end WeChat management platform Chatly will be hosting a WeChat-focused event on November 12th in NYC. Designed for leaders in the luxury, retail, and hospitality industries, event content will center around best practices for engaging local Chinese consumers and Chinese travelers through WeChat.

The event will feature speakers from Tencent, Chatly, Shiseido, MGM Resorts International, Kollective Influence as well as several Chinese KOLs.

Topics will include:

Omnichannel Retail for the Chinese Traveler

Overview of Tencent Ads

Ads Panel: Reaching Young Chinese Consumers in the US

Panel: International Brands Share Their WeChat Strategies

Visit Here to Register: https://landing.chatly.com/lp/event/nyc-event-winning-wechat-strategies-to-capture-global-chinese-consumer

Other News:

New Client Wins -

Over the past few months Chatly has begun work with several new clients primarily in the luxury and hospitality industries including Richemont, Disneyland Hong Kong, Neiman Marcus, Singapore Economic Development Board, and Diamond International among others.

"Chatly continues to grow our core business around our four key modules Marketing, Service, Sales & Commerce to support some of the largest brands in the world on WeChat. This robust growth has helped drive our roadmap based on customer needs in these key segments," says, Jeff Fish Co-CEO of Chatly.

Chatly Ramps Up Focus on WeChat Work -

WeChat's enterprise sister-app WeChat Work has been experiencing rapid growth, doubling the size of its operations in 2018 alone. As of May 2018, the platform was serving over 1.5 million businesses across 50 industries, including over 80% of China's top 500 companies.

Due to growing demand from clients, Chatly has doubled down on WeChat Work related product development. Most recently Chatly released a new implementation on Chatly Sales in partnership with real estate development company Sansiri.

About Chatly:

Chatly's enterprise SaaS product is an all-in-one suite for WeChat engagement enabling end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.

Chatly is used by some of the top brands in the luxury, retail, financial services, tourism industries including Shiseido, MGM Resorts, Cirque du Soleil, TD Ameritrade, WeWork, and more.

Chatly is headquartered in New York City with offices in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and India.

Visit www.chatly.com to learn more.

