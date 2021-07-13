Chatmeter Ranks Top Restaurant Brands in Online Reputation and Local Brand Visibility

The " Local Brand Report: Top Restaurant Brands of 2021 " takes a look at thousands of reviews, listings, and rankings from the past year to identify which brands are going above and beyond to acquire and retain brand loyal customers through local search optimization. Brands that prioritize responding to reviews and maintaining listing accuracy typically have better insight into the true customer experience.

The brands in this report are ranked based on online reputation and Chatmeter's Local Brand Visibility (LBV) score (Chatmeter's proprietary score for measuring reviews, listings, rankings and competitors).

Some of the top ranking brands include; Arby's, Chick-fil-A, Noodles & Company., Bob Evans, Roosters, and Fogo de Chao.

The report revealed several key findings about the Restaurant industry's online and offline customer experience. The following findings are key performance indicators that multi-location brands should be using to determine the effectiveness of their local SEO and reputation management strategies:

- The average LBV score for the industry was 62, representing an above average score.

- The highest scoring LBV category was listings with an average of 81. Every market size earned an average score of over 70 — reflective of an industry leader.

- Small brands (under 50 locations) earned the highest average overall review rating at 4.3 stars.

- The percent of positive customer sentiment found in reviews increased by nearly 10% as the size of the brand decreased: large 65.8% positive, mid-size 74.7% positive, and small 83.1% positive.

The report digs deeper into customer reviews by taking a look at the sentiment around new or expanded experiences implemented as a result of COVID-19. Chatmeter found that experiences like "outdoor seating" and "curbside pickup" earned more positive feedback from customers than experiences that involved "delivery" or "phone". Insights like this show just how important it is for brands to continuously monitor and analyze customer reviews for insight into the true customer experience.

"The pandemic has put restaurant brands through a lot the past year and a half. The brands at the top of this list have been working relentlessly to keep up with changing customer expectations" said Cynthia Sener, CRO of Chatmeter. "This report provides valuable insight into all the ways restaurant brands can improve the online to offline customer experience and drive brand loyalty."

As many brands start to reopen and recover from the pandemic they're facing new challenges such as hiring and food supply shortages. The findings from Chatmeter's report serves as a guide for brands looking to better inform and engage with customers as they work to rebuild.

The research for this report was conducted by analyzing 75 restaurant organizations between March 2020 and March 2021 utilizing Chatmeter's LocationHQ platform .

Learn more about key findings in the report here . Browse our other industry reports, including finance, retail, healthcare, and more here .

