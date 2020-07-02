Chattanooga Home Buying Company is Still Buying Houses Amid COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Favor Home Solutions has opened its business to homeowners in Chattanooga, TN so a homeowner can sell their home quickly without needing to do any upgrades or major repairs to the home. Favor Home Solutions doesn't require a house to be in a certain condition and the company does not take any commissions off the total amount of the sale. Favor Home Solutions also has no surprise fees to worry about, so as the homeowner, the focus can be solely on finding a new place to live. With Favor Home Solutions also paying the closing costs, the homeowner won't have to spend extra money out of pocket to finalize the sale.

Whether someone is going through foreclosure, wants to get rid of an inherited house, are going through a divorce, or another stressful or burdensome situation, Favor Home Solutions can help by buying the house in as-is condition.

"We get people all the time that tell us, 'I need to sell my house fast in Chattanooga', but they don't know where to turn. We're here to serve those Chattanooga homeowners that may not be able to sell the traditional way," Caleb Luketic, owner of Favor Home Solutions, said.

To sell a house in Chattanooga, TN, Favor Home Solutions has just three steps in the process to get started:

Contact the company and give all the pertinent information about the home and its current condition, features, and layout.

Meet at the house to give one of their representatives a tour of the space so photos can be taken of the house. The company will then be able to access what their offer will be so you can move forward with the sale once a price is agreed upon.

Set the closing date on the timeline of the homeowner. This date can be anywhere between two weeks or two months so the homeowner has control of the whole process.

About Favor Home Solutions: Favor Home Solutions is a company that makes cash offers for houses in Chattanooga, TN, and will even offer to take over mortgage payments. With the motto We Buy Houses in Chattanooga, homeowners know that you are getting the most experienced professionals in the area. When someone needs to sell a home, contact Favor Home Solutions by phone or the contact page on their website.

Media Contact:

Favor Home Solutions

[email protected]

423-509-8686

https://www.favorhomesolutions.com/tennessee/hamilton-county/chattanooga

SOURCE Favor Home Solutions

