Chauffeur Services in DC, Connect, Shares the Top LA Fall Food and Wine Events

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 -- Changing seasons bring changing festivities. Enjoy the shift in weather by enjoying some delicious food and drink outdoors with family and friends. Chauffeur service in DC, Connect, uses their knowledge of fall favorite events to share the top LA fall food and wine events that you are not going to want to miss this October.

The LA Westside Food, Wine and Spirits Festival benefiting the Westside Food Bank. Hosted in Southern California , this will be the festival's 5th edition highlighting a variety of culinary talent, fine wines, and spirits makers. Your purchased ticket includes over fifty food, wine, and craft spirit exhibitors along with other vendors and sponsors. The mission of Westside Food Bank is to end hunger in our communities by providing access to free food for over seventy different food banks in the West Los Angeles area. Taking place on Sunday, October 13 th at 12 am , this event is sure to be one to remember.

This year at San Antonio Winery, fall festivities are being taken to staggering new heights. Spend your day enjoying a wine-themed harvest celebration complete with live music and entertainment. In celebration of the winery's successful grape harvest and the emerging fall season, the winery grounds are being completely transformed into an autumn wonderland that is sure to exceed your expectations. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of wine, craft beer, and tasty treats. All food samples, drinks, and entertainment included with the purchase of your ticket. Rotary's Oktoberfest Beer & Wine Tasting 2019: Granada Hills . This Granada Hills street fair is anything but ordinary. Rotary's 2019 Oktoberfest beer and wine tasting offers guests good friends, great food, and a variety of different samples of craft beers and wine from over eight different vendors. Sit back and enjoy local spirits as well as entertainment. The Granada Hills Rotary Club event is sure to be a hit.

This Granada Hills street fair is anything but ordinary. Rotary's 2019 Oktoberfest beer and wine tasting offers guests good friends, great food, and a variety of different samples of craft beers and wine from over eight different vendors. Sit back and enjoy local spirits as well as entertainment. The Granada Hills Rotary Club event is sure to be a hit. 35th Annual Fall Food + Wine Festival in Pasadena . Save the date! Presented by Huntington Hospital and Pasadena Grille, Pasadena's thirty fifth annual fall food and wine festival taking place on October 27 th at 6 pm has spectacular offerings from some of California's finest local restaurants, regional wine producers, and other purveyors. All of these can be enjoyed at the event, along with dancing to showcased live music.

Don't harp on the changing seasons, get outside and embrace the wonderful fall festivities happening all around you!

