Chauffeur Services in DC, Connect, Shares Tips to Simplify Thanksgiving Travel

Check in online for your flight. One of the biggest causes of stress during travel is crowded airports and long lines. If you are not already doing so, take advantage of the ability to check in for your flight ahead of time. You can check in online, or even via a mobile app for most airlines, within 24 hours of your flight. If you are able to select your seat, you can do so during this check-in process as well. Checking in online or on your phone eliminates the need to wait in long lines at the airline desks or kiosks, which can sometimes be long enough to make people miss their flights.

Travel on off-peak days. Thanksgiving Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year, with over 44 million people traveling in some way. The day before Thanksgiving is also a crowded travel day, especially in airports. Heading to your destination a day or two early can help you avoid the crowds. The same thing goes for your return -- try to avoid scheduling your trip home for the Saturday or Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.

Hire a car service. Hiring your own transportation helps you avoid crowded rental car locations, rideshare surcharges, crowded public transportation, and long lines for taxis. Hiring a transportation service, especially for traveling to and from the airport, will save a lot of time and hassle for your Thanksgiving travel.

Traveling this Thanksgiving does not have to be stressful or overly expensive. Following a few key tips will allow you to focus less on your travel and focus more on spending time with the family and friends you are traveling to see.

