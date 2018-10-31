CheapAir.com Wins Gold, Silver 2018 Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapAir.com today announced the online travel agency won three Magellan Awards for 2018 from Travel Weekly, the most influential B2B news resource for the travel industry. CheapAir.com's booking interface, which was recognized with a Silver Magellan in 2017, received a Gold award this year. The company's website and blog, also recognized in the past, each received Silver awards for 2018.

"We pride ourselves on continuously making enhancements to our user experience, based on customer feedback and suggestions," said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir. "The fact that those enhancements and our commitment to innovation have been recognized by the industry again this year, especially with a Gold, is truly validating in terms of how we strive to do business every day."

Booking Interface receives Gold.

Several features in CheapAir.com's booking interface are unique to the industry and account for its Gold citation for excellence. These include the ability to view fare brands across airlines for simple comparison. Airfare transparency allows users to easily view everything included in the price for informed decision-making, enhanced inflight experience information including images of unique cabin features like seat pitch, and simple airfare comparison explains upgrade options alongside the lowest price available for a particular fare.

Website, Blog receives Silver.

The company's website continues to receive Magellan awards (this is the third consecutive year it has been recognized with an award) for its streamlined user experience that's simple, straightforward and clean in a competitive environment that's often cluttered and confusing. Enhancements to the site in recent years include the ability to pay with bitcoin cash, Dash or Litecoin digital currencies, and a monthly payment option allows customers to extend flight costs over several months.

CheapAir.com's Silver-winning blog (also recognized in 2016 with a Silver) continues to create unique, helpful flight and airfare content, travel tips and inspiration for its readers. Through extensive pioneering research, CheapAir.com found a gap in the public's understanding of when to buy flights and what days to fly to save money. The company took that knowledge and shared it on their blog in the form of posts like their "Annual 'When to Buy' Flights Study," a "Prime Booking Window Guide," the "Holiday Flight Guide," and the "Summer Flight Guide."

The Magellan Awards receives entries from top travel organizations and professionals worldwide. The awards are judged by a panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry.

About CheapAir.com®

Headquartered in Calabasas, CA, CheapAir.com is powered by a team of 50 travel enthusiasts who use cutting edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options from across the web, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. For expert travel advice, deals and inspiration, connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

CEO Jeff Klee started CheapAir.com in 1989 from his college dorm room after getting a crash course in the airline industry while planning a backpacking trip through Europe on a student's budget. CheapAir.com still takes a creative approach to helping travelers find the best trips. Along with its sister company, Amtrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir has helped over five million people buy plane tickets with confidence.

