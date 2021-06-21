CheapCaribbean Unveils Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program Offering Once-in-a-Lifetime Dream Trips to a Lucky Few
3 Ambassadors Will Be Chosen as CheapCaribbean's First Woohoo Beach Ambassadors, Specializing in "Woohoo" Travel Moments at Top Destinations
Jun 21, 2021, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapCaribbean, an online booking engine boasting the "best in beach" travel deals every day, has officially launched its new Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program. Starting on June 21 - July 25, 2021, U.S. residents can apply for a chance to become one of three Woohoo Beach Ambassadors – fun seekers who will showcase "woohoo" moments for the brand on three, all-inclusive international stays during the next year to CheapCaribbean resorts.
Targeting those who are lovers of travel, thrill seekers, foodies, and beach experts, Woohoo Beach Ambassadors will be charged with helping CheapCaribbean celebrate its 21st anniversary in tropical style, sharing the brand's best vacation vibes on social media while enjoying their international stays. In addition, Ambassadors will be welcomed as guest judges on CheapCaribbean's panel for the annual Noble Beach Prize, to help pick this year's best beach resorts and destinations.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program, in honor of our 21st anniversary, as we aim to bring some excitement and inspiration back to the beach all while continuing to support and uplift our destination and resort partners," said Dana Studebaker, Senior Director of Marketing, Consumer Brands at Apple Leisure Group. "Woohoo Beach Ambassadors will get fully immersed in our brand offerings and help us to source and highlight some of the most exciting experiences travelers can find on CheapCaribbean.com."
About Woohoo Ambassador Program
Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply via CheapCaribbean.com/WoohooAmbassador by July 25, 2021. Three ambassadors will be selected for the Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program, which includes three all-inclusive international vacations to CheapCaribbean resorts per ambassador, valid from September 1, 2021 - September 1, 2022. Full eligibility requirements and contest rules are listed on the website, along with additional application information.
