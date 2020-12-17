CheapOair Support of LGBTQ Youth with Ali Forney Center Even More Important in 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in 2009, CheapOair has been a proud Partner Sponsor of the Ali Forney Center's annual benefit, 'A Place at the Table'. The AFC mission to provide homeless youth with the services and training that they need to get off the streets and become independent aligns with CheapOair's similar commitment to helping underprivileged youth gain access to training, skills, and career opportunities.

"Giving back and participating in our local community has always been a pillar of our company's mission," said Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder of Fareportal, the company behind travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel. "Covid has made 2020 an even more difficult year, so it is important that we step forward now with support for the important work the Ali Forney Center does for LGBTQ youth."

Since its founding in 2002, the Ali Forney Center has become the largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths in the country—assisting over 2,000 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 70,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered-site housing program.

"It's truly an honor to work with an organization dedicated to uplifting vulnerable young people who feel alone in this world," said Corissa Leong, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at Fareportal. "Through our support of LGBTQ youth, we are demonstrating to our global team the high value we place on diversity in our company, and in our community."

CheapOair's parent company, Fareportal, has a longstanding commitment to helping communities in need through charitable donations and volunteer work. The company is always seeking out new opportunities to get involved with charity organizations both at home and abroad.

