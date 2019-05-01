CheapOair.com Announces Most Popular Destinations for Memorial Day Weekend 2019

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, an online travel agency and leading provider of cheap flights, today announced the top ten domestic and international destinations that travelers are heading to for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

Orlando tops this year's list of most-booked domestic Memorial Day weekend destinations, followed by New York City and Las Vegas. CheapOair's data also revealed that Atlanta is the most affordable of the top booked destinations this year, with an average roundtrip price of $268. Some popular hotspots that also showed an influx of travelers include Los Angeles, Denver, and Miami.

CheapOair's Top U.S. Domestic Destinations for Memorial Day 20191

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare2 Orlando, FL $293 New York, NY $310 Las Vegas, NA $368 Los Angeles, CA $342 Denver, CO $312 Chicago, IL $325 Atlanta, GA $268 Miami, FL $398 Houston, TX $308 Seattle, WA $356

For 2019, CheapOair's booking data shows a significant increase in international destinations for the holiday weekend. London remains the most popular destination with an average airfare of $573, followed by Cancun and Mexico City. Travelers are also taking advantage of affordable airfare to European destinations including roundtrip to Paris for $569 or Madrid for $524.

CheapOair's Top International Destinations for Memorial Day 20191

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare2 London, England $573 Cancun, Mexico $568 Mexico City, Mexico $393 Paris, France $569 Rome, Italy $830 Barcelona, Spain $883 Montego Bay, Jamaica $695 Lima, Peru $666 Madrid, Spain $524 Dublin, Ireland $767

"Memorial Day weekend is always a very busy travel time due to some great last-minute deals to popular destinations," said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations at CheapOair. "Average airfares, both international and domestic, are at a lower price point this time of year ahead of the peak summer travel season when prices are expected to increase significantly."

By consistently monitoring travel trends, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 450 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

1 Based on passenger numbers for departing from US gateways 05/23/19 – 05/25/19 and returning 05/26/19 – 06/01/19.

2 Based on average roundtrip airfare for tickets departing from US gateways 05/23/19 – 05/26/19 and returning 05/26/19 – 06/01/19. Average airfare rounded up to the nearest dollar.

