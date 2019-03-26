CheapOair.com Reveals Top Trips Americans Are Taking with 2019 Tax Refunds

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax refunds are arriving just in time for the spring travel season and CheapOair®, an online travel agency and leading provider of cheap flights, has analyzed trends and booking data to reveal the top destinations that travelers are jet-setting to with their extra cash. This year, travelers from different age groups are planning getaways to big cities, warm weather destinations, European hot spots, and more.

Travelers in Generation Z, aged 18-23, are cashing in their tax refunds to travel to some adventurous international destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, Cancun, and even Bangkok. Domestically, young globe trotters are heading to Orlando, Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale, New York City, and Miami1.

This year, a top destination for millennial travelers aged 24-38 is Zagreb, Croatia, among other European hotspots like London and Rome. CheapOair also found that millennials are traveling internationally more than any other generation, specifically to big cities across Europe and Asia, including Bangkok and Tokyo2.

While the younger generations are jet-setting off to big cities, CheapOair found that Generation X and Baby Boomers, travelers aged 39-73, are taking this opportunity to relax and travel to popular warm-weather destinations. These destinations include many cities in Florida, like Orlando, Miami, and Fort Myers, in addition to international destinations like Cancun, Madrid, and the Philippines3.

"This year, travel is a very popular way for Americans to spend their tax refunds, as they're receiving them right in the middle of the spring travel season," said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations at CheapOair. "Many parents are also using this opportunity to plan a spring break vacation for their families, while younger generations are using their extra funds for spring break trips to big cities and popular beach destinations within the U.S. and the Caribbean."

By consistently monitoring travel trends, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

For more information, please visit cheapoair.com, cheapoair.com/mobile, or our social media pages, facebook.com/cheapoair and twitter.com/cheapoair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

1 Based on booking data for passengers ages 18-23 departing from all U.S. gateways from 3/1/19 – 5/31/19 as of 2/26/19

2 Based on booking data for passengers ages 24-38 departing from all U.S. gateways from 3/1/19 – 5/31/19 as of 2/26/19

3 Based on booking data for passengers ages 39-73 departing from all U.S. gateways from 3/1/19 – 5/31/19 as of 2/26/19

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

