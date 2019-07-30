CheapOair's Choice: The Travel Apps You Need for Your Next Trip

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trips require a lot of planning, and what's better than being on the road, remembering something you didn't think of and simply downloading an app for what you need? CheapOair, the premiere online travel agency and a leading provider of affordable flights, has compiled a list of travel apps that will make your trip easier and more enjoyable.

TripIt: You've spent hours planning your trip and the result is tons of confirmation emails. What if you forget one? TripIt will organize everything for you into one master itinerary. All you must do is forward your confirmation emails [to TripIt] and your organized itinerary will be easily accessible.

Trail Wallet: This app organizes your expenses by trip and allows you to set a daily budget. You can add expenses as you go and check in on how you're doing. This will help keep you on-budget and stress-free.

XE Currency: This is a must when you're traveling abroad and using foreign currencies. The app is constantly being updated with live exchange rates for every currency in the world. It also stores the last updated rate, so you can use it without wi-fi or data.

SayHi Translate: Traveling to a country where you don't speak the language is challenging. This user-friendly app allows you to speak or type a sentence in your language and have it translated, making asking for directions and ordering dinner that much easier.

Snapseed: If you want to enhance your photos before sharing them, this easy to use editing app has a huge range of editing tools. It allows you to adjust exposure and colour, crop and straighten, filter and add frames. Get creative and bring the photo in your mind to life.

Maps.me: Exploring a new place is exciting but getting lost can happen! With wi-fi you can download the area that you're in on the app. The best part is when you're without Wi-Fi or a data connection, you will still be able to access your saved maps and search for directions.

Trippzy: Make the journey fun by playing this travel trivia game while waiting at airports or train stations. Collect TripCoins when you answer questions and win rewards you can use towards hotels and attractions in the destination. It's a win-win!

Showaround: Want to connect with locals who are eager to show you around their city? On this app, you can choose from verified guides according to personality, experience and rate. The best way to discover a new place is through the eyes of a local!

BONUS: CheapOair - Save money on flights, hotels and car rentals with the CheapOair app. It gives you access to mobile-exclusive deals, tracks flights and sends itinerary updates. It even helps you manage your trip with select seating and baggage options.

With its unique and comprehensive travel trend monitoring, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com, www.cheapoair.com/mobile, or our social media pages, www.Facebook.com/CheapOair and https://twitter.com/cheapoair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

