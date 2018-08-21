CheapOair's "Super Flex Deals" Save Customers Time and Money by Finding the Cheapest Dates to Travel

The intelligent page only displays if a cheaper fare is available within the 60-day window specific to the customer's origin, destination, and desired trip length. The page is fully interactive where customers can click on the calendar or fare trend bar to see a lower-priced option. Super Flex Deals are an extremely beneficial decision-making tool for price-conscious consumers who haven't chosen their travel dates. Customers will see the potential savings instantly rather than having to spend hours performing many searches to find the best price.

"Our data indicates that many of our customers are undecided on their destination or their departure date when they first visit our site," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO at Fareportal. "By analyzing search data over a long period of time, we saw that customers were performing many searches to find the best price. Our technology team developed the Super Flex Deals algorithm using cutting-edge methods to maximize the savings our customers can get when they book through CheapOair."

"We are a data-driven product team that is constantly looking for ways to improve our customer experience," said Marcel Jones, CheapOair Product Owner. "Based on how customers were interacting with our site, we determined the need for an intelligent algorithm that could provide a 60-day view of when prices are cheapest."

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com, www.cheapoair.com/mobile, or our social media pages, www.Facebook.com/CheapOair and www.twitter.com/cheapoair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is a flight-focused, hybrid travel agency that enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. CheapOair (https://www.cheapoair.com, 1-800-566-2345) bridges the gap between an online and traditional travel agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Partner airlines benefit from access to CheapOair's broad customer base that books high yield international travel and add-on ancillaries at above the industry average. Follow CheapOair on Facebook and Twitter to learn how to travel the world for less.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

