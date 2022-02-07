Cheat Code Celebrates Black History Month by Promoting Financial Education and Delivering Free Stock Certificates to Children

CHESTER, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to elevating disenfranchised communities through equitable access to financial education, Cheat Code, a holistic investment and trading company, announces the Accessible Generational Wealth for Your Legacy campaign—a fundraising and giveaway initiative designed to expand financial opportunities and teach generational wealth to children and teenagers (age 3 to 18) in America. A cause through their non-profit branch, the NVST Foundation, the campaign aims to generate $100,000 in donations from donors who advocate for financial literacy among marginalized families, create early access to wealth in the form of 1000 Roblox stock certificates, and provide a stepping stone to youth—with the ultimate goal of interrupting deleterious cycles of poverty.

For this campaign, Cheat Code is seeking community, partnership and public donations in order to raise funds of $100,000 for their stock certificates giveaway goal. "We've seen the reports of Black buying power reach new highs while the average net worth for Black households have gone down this past year alone. This just isn't acceptable and we all have to play our part in making sure we close this wealth gap and ensuring the next generation is starting out ahead and not behind," says Francis Kway, co-founder of the NVST Foundation and Cheat Code. One-hundred percent of the donations will be used to purchase 1000 shares of Roblox—an American video game developer with metaverse potential–and given away to 200 children.

To receive the physical stock certificates, children and teenagers can participate by submitting a video application in which they should introduce themselves and present their goals and aspirations in their financial education journey.

Video applications can be submitted at: https://thenvstfoundation.org/

"All partnerships and donations are welcome at this time to make sure this initiative is accomplished because it's one that'll pay dividends in the lives of our youth for generations to come. Exposure to the public markets is something that is truly powerful as it has always served as the largest engine of wealth transfer amongst the Top One Percent," says Jehu Graham, co-founder of the NVST Foundation and Cheat Code.

All donors are invited to visit the fundraising page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stock-certificate-fundraising-for-kids

About Cheat Code

As seen on Yahoo News, Business Insider, MarketWatch and Earn Your Leisure, Cheat Code is a holistic investment and trading company offering software, courses, community and products that make financial education easy and generational wealth a possibility for marginalized communities. Launched in 2021 by co-founders and entrepreneurs, Francis Kway and Jehu Graham, Cheat Code provides beginner-friendly support that is active, affordable and accessible. Designed for traders of all experience levels, Cheat Code ALGO, Cheat Code Academy and the Cheat Code community of 17,000+ members equip communities of color to invest with ease and confidence. To learn more about the NVST Foundation and Cheat Code, please visit http://thenvstfoundation.org/

