Check-Cap to Present at the Dawson James 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

ISFIYA, Israel, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK) (NASDAQ: CHEKW), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of the C-Scan® System, the first and only preparation-free ingestible scanning capsule based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer through the detection of precancerous polyps, announced today that Alex Ovadia, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the Dawson James 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference, being held October 28-29, 2019 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 2:50pm Eastern Time

The Company's presentation will also be webcast at the following link, http://wsw.com/webcast/dawson5/chek/, and subsequently archived and available for playback in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website, http://www.check-cap.com.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is advancing the development of the C-Scan® System, the first and only preparation-free ingestible scanning capsule-based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer ("CRC") through the detection of precancerous polyps. The patient-friendly test has the potential to increase screening adherence and reduce the overall incidence of CRC. The C-Scan® System utilizes an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control, and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. The C-Scan® System is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks that could cause such differences and that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, please refer to the " Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Meirav Gomeh-Bauer (Israel)

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+972(0)-54-476-4979

Meirav@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contacts

Alison Chen

LifeSci Public Relations

+1-646-876-4932

achen@lifescipublicrelations.com

Meirav Gomeh-Bauer (Israel)

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+972(0)-54-476-4979

Meirav@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE Check-Cap Ltd.

Related Links

http://check-cap.com

