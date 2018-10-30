Check Into Cash Named Best Overall Payday Lender in USA

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Into Cash®, the national leader in alternative financial solutions announced today it has been named "Best Overall Payday Lender" by Top 10 Reviews for 2018, scoring 9.3/10 on the respected consumer site's rating system.

As a pioneer in the alternative and short-term financial services industry, Check Into Cash is the longest standing payday lender in the industry and currently operates almost 900 stores in 32 states across the country. Since the company's inception in 1993, Check Into Cash has branched out to include a variety of financial services under their umbrella, earning the title in their slogan — Your One Stop Money Shop®.

About Check Into Cash

Founded in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1993 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Allan Jones, the Check Into Cash brand is a state licensed and regulated small balance lender. Check Into Cash stores offer check cashing, Western Union® money transfers, prepaid U.S. Money Cards, and other convenient services as a complete One Stop Money Shop.

Check Into Cash is a founding member of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), the trade association representing the nation's payday lenders. The CFSA advocates for best practices and helps enact legislation that balances the needs of the consumer with the interests of the industry.

As a national leader and industry standard-bearer, Check Into Cash firmly believes in truthful advertising and full disclosure of its services.

©2018 Check Into Cash, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Dawn Hyde-Burger

VP, Marketing

423-961-6161

dhyde-burger@checkintocash.com

SOURCE Check Into Cash