Check Point Software Names SYNNEX Corporation North American Distributor of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation, (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that it has been named 2019 North American Distributor of the Year by Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading global provider of cybersecurity solutions. The award was announced at Check Point's CPX 360 Summit in New Orleans and marks the second consecutive year SYNNEX' Westcon-Comstor division has been recognized.

"Check Point continues to be a strategic partner for SYNNEX as we work together to advance our joint customers' cybersecurity businesses," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "The award speaks to our team's continued hard work and commitment to innovation in the cybersecurity space as well as the great achievements that can be accomplished through a strong vendor and distributor relationship."

SYNNEX is recognized for revenue growth across Check Point's portfolio and enabling joint go-to-market opportunities with some of Check Point's largest Technology Alliance partners. Its team developed strategies to align with both new and existing customers by leveraging the Check Point Infinity Architecture and CloudGuard solutions portfolio. Together, SYNNEX and Check Point have earned a strong reputation in protecting customer cloud services against the latest generation of sophisticated cyberattacks while addressing key growth areas around digital transformation.



"We are pleased to honor SYNNEX as North American Distributor of the Year again for 2019 and applaud their team for its continued commitment to helping grow our channel business," said Frank Rauch, Head of Worldwide Channels, Check Point. "The value-added offerings and technical resources their team provides are unparalleled in the industry and a significant factor in the success of our joint customers."

SYNNEX's value-added offerings to support cybersecurity customers include pre- and post-sales support, creative financing options, and ongoing training and education opportunities. Its team also offers specialized technical resources and services including dedicated in-house engineers to support the entire sales cycle; security check-ups, an evaluation program and proof of concept offerings; a complimentary cyber assessment demo pool; and other dedicated managed security service offerings. Customers can also take advantage of exclusive training for Check Point's PartnerMAP and Stars programs.

