CheckedUp Earns Certification from BPA Worldwide

The CheckedUp certification was performed in accordance with POC3 and IAB auditing guidelines.

"Having this third-party validation for our Point of Care network and Digital Ad Delivery technology further speaks to our commitment as a company and the Point of Care Communication Council to providing transparency and accountability to our partners," noted Richard Awdeh, MD, CEO, CheckedUp and Chair of POC3. "BPA certification means that our platform has achieved yet another meaningful milestone."

"We congratulate CheckedUp on earning third-party certification of their Point of Care network," said Richard Murphy, BPA's Executive Vice President. "The industry is calling for more trust and transparency and CheckedUp is answering the call."

Nine in 10 patients say they believe technology is a valuable educational experience, according to the Nielsen Company. CheckedUp was created to leverage a technology platform for specialty point-of-care patient education that actively engages patients, caregivers, and physicians in the waiting room, in the examination room, and at home. Better educational materials help patients become more confident, allowing them to take an active role in the decision-making process.

About CheckedUp. CheckedUp is a healthcare media and technology company, with a focus in digital point of care marketing in specialty physician offices actively engaging patients and physicians throughout the healthcare journey.

As a health technology leader, CheckedUp aspires to create better educated and more confident patients and physicians who are empowered to make informed health decisions together. Our leading healthcare decision technologies provide specialty-specific education and active patient engagement at a variety of touch points improving the patient experience and ultimately health outcomes.

About BPA Worldwide. BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For 80+ years as a not-for profit assurance service provider, BPA was originally created by advertisers, advertising agencies and the media industry to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. Today, in addition to auditing audience claims, through its BPA iCompli service, BPA verifies compliance to defined government, industry, and organizational standards as well as adherence to privacy, data protection and sustainability guidelines and best practices. Performing nearly 2,600 annual audits of media channels in over 20 countries, BPA is a trusted resource for compliance and assurance services.

