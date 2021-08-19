Checkers® & Rally's® Ali Chunara and Shamsu Charania Recognized as 2021 Franchise Rock Stars by Franchise Business Review

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Checkers & Rally's iconic drive-thru restaurants, announced today Ali Chunara and Shamsu Charania have been identified by franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of 2021's Franchise Rock Stars.

Ali Chunara and Shamsu Charania were selected from nearly 25,000 franchisees, representing 224 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research over the past 18 months.

The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen", Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners. Mr. Chunara and Mr. Charania were honored in the Multi-Unit Owners category.

"There are so many success stories out there and thousands of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of business ownership that it was incredibly difficult to narrow down the list," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "In the end, we chose individuals who are exceptional examples of achieving success through the franchise model and exemplify a strong work ethic and a real commitment to their business and community. The franchise owners on this year's list have shown that with hard work, perseverance and the support of a strong franchise system, anyone can find success, no matter their background or previous experience. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals as Franchise Rock Stars."

Mr. Chunara and Mr. Charania head The Falcons Group, which operates 32 Checkers locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. Most recently, the Group expanded its enterprise last November by opening two new Checkers drive-thru restaurants in Athens and Jonesboro, Georgia as well as an additional location this summer in the downtown Atlanta market near Georgia State University. Mr. Chunara has been in the food industry for almost 40 years working with a diverse selection of national brands. He guides the company through ever-changing franchisor and government regulations and uses the resources he has gained throughout his career to secure deals not available to the public. His excellent reputation and decision-making abilities play a pivotal role in leading the company to new heights. Mr. Charania started his restaurant career at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen while he attended the University of Arizona, and acquired his very first franchise, a Dunkin' & Baskin Robbins, in his hometown of Atlanta after college. That single location grew into a franchising group comprising over 50 locations and four brands.

"Ali and Shamsu are invaluable members of our franchise community, and we couldn't be happier for their success," said Robert Bhagwandat, Sr. Director of Franchise Development at Checkers & Rally's. "Their tireless efforts to foster and grow the Checkers & Rally's brand with the utmost pride has been key to our ability to bring our craveable food to as many people as we can. Congratulations to Ali and Shamsu on this deserved recognition."

Mr. Charania commented: "The entire Checkers & Rally's team has been supportive of our work since the day we engaged, and we're honored to receive this acknowledgement from Franchise Business Review."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2021 Franchise Rock Stars .To learn more about Checkers & Rally's franchise opportunities, please visit checkersfranchising.com.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News; "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

