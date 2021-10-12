Checkers® & Rally's® Becomes Official Partner Of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers For The 2021-2022 Season

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food, today announced it has partnered with the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2021 season.

As official partners, Checkers will help Tampa Bay fans extend the celebration after every Buccaneers' victory with the "Bucs Champs of the Game" promotion. Tampa area fans simply text the word "CHAMP" to 88001 as their signature to receive recurring automated marketing text messages from Checkers to their phone and they will receive a coupon for a free Cheese Champ® following each Buc's win. Consent is not a condition to purchase. Message and data rates may apply. To opt out, text STOP to 88001. The coupons are only available to Tampa area residents and are redeemable at any Greater Tampa area Checkers location. See terms at https://checkers.com/sms and privacy policy at https://checkers.com/privacy. Additionally, the double drive-thru brand will be bringing even more fun to Raymond James Stadium with game day onsite activation, social media activities, and in-stadium advertising opportunities.

"Checkers & Rally's has been part of the Tampa community for more than 30 years, and we can't think of a better way to kick off this NFL season than with this great partnership with our hometown team and Super Bowl Champions: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Dwayne Chambers, Checkers & Rally's Chief Marketing Officer. "No one embodies loyalty and excitement better than Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, and we look forward to being a part of the incredible stadium atmosphere and celebrate our hometown team's wins with some delicious Cheese Champs and our Famous Seasoned Fries."

"We are proud to welcome Checkers and Rally's as our newest partners and look forward to celebrating many Buccaneers victories this season through the 'Bucs Champs of the Game' promotion," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Our focus at the Buccaneers is to provide our fans with unbeatable game day experiences and we are excited to join forces with another Tampa-based brand that has that same customer-driven approach and is a true local success story with deep roots in and around the Tampa Bay area."

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" in 2020 and 2018 by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal in 2017 and one of America's Favorite Drive Thrus in 2020 by QSR Magazine; Top Food Franchise 2021, The Best Food Franchises to Buy in 2018, and Top Food and Beverage Franchise in 2016 by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award in 2007 from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of their 46th season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl championships, including Super Bowl LV in 2021. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.checkers.com

