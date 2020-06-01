Checkers & Rally's Fuels Nationwide Expansion with SiteZeus' Location Intelligence Platform

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteZeus is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Checkers & Rally's , an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its exceptional value, people-first attitude and "Crazy Good Food." With nearly 900 locations and plenty of available territory in desired markets across the U.S., Checkers & Rally's will leverage this A.I. powered, subscription-based platform to further expand its thriving portfolio, while making critical market planning decisions.

Known for its unique double drive-thru modular restaurants and constant innovation, Checkers & Rally's is on the path to 1,000 restaurants. In its search for a location intelligence partner, Checkers & Rally's sought to optimize sales in current locations, capture new market opportunities, and widen its consumer base faster than ever before. SiteZeus' predictive modeling platform delivered on the expectations of Kris McDonald, Sr. Director of Real Estate & Construction, of allowing her teams to focus on making better market decisions without having to manually collect and scrub datasets.

SiteZeus combines multi-unit brands' performance data with industry-leading datasets to produce accurate sales forecasts without a consultant in a matter of minutes. By eliminating months of data collection efforts, Checkers & Rally's can concentrate on growth and optimization.



"We wanted a predictive model that seamlessly incorporates our sales information with third-party data types, such as competitor, traffic count and mobile location," said McDonald. "With this all-encompassing tool, crucial information is right at our fingertips whenever we need it."

In an evolving marketplace, Checkers & Rally's also needed the flexibility to strengthen existing sites while expanding into new markets. By selecting SiteZeus, the brand can now instantly deploy predictive models as new sales data emerges, test the impact of adjusting critical site attributes before implementation and access customer insights through geosocial data with greater speed and predictability.

"With tighter deviations around projection accuracy, access to valuable consumer behavior data, and the ability to adjust site variables before taking action on them, we can make advantageous decisions quickly," said McDonald. "We believe this will strengthen existing and future franchise relationships."

As Checkers & Rally's continues to enhance its industry-leading franchise opportunity and value proposition, understanding untapped markets is key. SiteZeus offers support by delivering white space analyses within hours and the ability to predict revenue breakdowns for every potential site within seconds.



"SiteZeus gives you a sales projection with refreshing granularity," said Checkers & Rally's Real Estate Portfolio Manager Stephanie Grant. "You know exactly how a location will generate revenue and what will drive location performance. This makes our market planning and growth strategy more deliberate, data-driven and effective."

For thriving, legacy brands like Checkers & Rally's, great market planning is the marriage of instinct (industry knowledge) and science (predictive analytics). By utilizing SiteZeus, Checkers & Rally's will be able to confirm and evaluate game-changing real estate decisions to ensure optimal growth. Ultimately, this strategic alliance promises confident expansion within an increasingly competitive and uncertain restaurant landscape. SiteZeus' CEO and Co-founder, Hannibal Baldwin specifically designed the platform with such versatility in mind. And, while A.I. technology provided incredible speed, reliability was his primary goal.

"As owners of restaurant concepts, we knew the challenges of growing a multi-unit business," said Baldwin. "Nothing is more frustrating than waiting months for a stale model that no longer represents current market conditions. We built SiteZeus to break that mold and help brands make accurate decisions in real time. We are thrilled by this partnership to support the future growth and success of Checkers & Rally's."

ABOUT SITEZEUS

SiteZeus is a predictive modeling platform that helps multi-unit brands with location-based decisions. The location intelligence platform is powered by A.I. to create fast and accurate predictive models. Brands leverage the platform to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. For more information around how SiteZeus' A.I. platform can help your company grow, contact [email protected] .

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its "Crazy Good Food," exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

