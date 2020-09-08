checkincognito Brings Safety to Protesting in a Pandemic

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where large gatherings are tricky, protesting across the UK has been in conflict with COVID guidelines, but is there a way you can manage this? The Move One Million protest took place on Saturday 5 September in Trafalgar square with c.600 people taking part. All participants were tracked using checkincognito and each household stood at a suitable distance apart whilst wearing facemasks. The protest showed that large gatherings can still be held without conflicting with COVID prevention measures.

Move One Million is a protest against the culture of corruption in South Africa with an aim of getting one million people protesting across the world at the same time. It is taking place worldwide.

checkincognito provides consumer centric, accurate visitor registration with privacy and usability at its heart. Already being used in hundreds of pubs and restaurants across the UK, this was the first time that the technology was applied in a large-scale outdoor gathering.

Adriaan Brink, CEO of checkincognito, said: "We not only feel strongly about supporting the Move One Million movement but also supporting those who want to stand up for their beliefs. We are proud to have supported the Trafalgar Square protest by providing a convenient and secure solution for tracking those who attended. This is something that could be rolled out across events throughout the UK and look forward to working with local authorities to supply our robust solution."

Hayley Reicheit, organiser of Move One Million, London, said: "With the U.K government severely clamping down on protesters in light of Covid-19 and thereby forcefully restricting freedom of speech, we implemented extremely strict measures including the use of checkincognito track and trace. Many attendees informed us that the London Metropolitan police present thought it was the most well executed protest of Summer 2020. Adriaan and his team registered 584 people, around 90% of our attendees, in a quick efficient manner. We believe this could be a key element in assisting police to allow for freedom of speech through carefully controlled and socially distanced protests."

