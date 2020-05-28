Checkless Banking to fit Your Daily Life

RAHWAY, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSI Bank announces the launch of checkless banking. Diem Checkless features a Visa® debit card with a minimalist design, an unlimited number of daily point-of-sale transactions, and a cash back rewards program.

Visit RSI.bank/Diem-Checkless to learn more about checkless banking.

Diem Checkless may be ideal for customers who:

Don't use paper checks regularly

Don't keep high balances in their checking account, or

Use a debit card to make purchases in stores, online, and in apps

RSI Bank's Diem Checkless bank account can be opened with a minimum balance of $250. A monthly fee of $8 is waived if the average daily account balance of $250 is maintained or 10 point of sale transactions are made using the Diem Checkless Visa Debit Card during the statement cycle. Paper checks cannot be written from this account.



55,000 ATMS

RSI Bank is a part of the Allpoint® Network – the largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide. RSI Bank debit cardholders, including Diem Checkless debit cardholders, have access to more than 44,000 surcharge-free ATMs in the nation, including over 2,000 ATMs in New Jersey.



Other features of Diem Checkless

Other worthy features of Diem Checkless include many free Online Banking and Mobile Banking services that make banking and payments faster and more convenient, such as Direct Deposit, Bill Pay, and personal financial management tools.

Customers can easily schedule transfers online between a Diem Checkless account and an RSI Bank savings account for automated savings. The minimum transfer is $0.01, so you can schedule savings in any amount to meet your personal budget.

The Diem Checkless Visa Debit Card works with Apple Pay®, Google Pay™ and Samsung Pay on a mobile device. RSI Bank's Mobile Banking app is also highly rated by customers.

Money Management offers a suite of free personal financial tools in Online Banking and Mobile Banking. Sync external bank accounts, investments, properties, credit cards, loans, mortgages and lines of credit for a 360-degree view of your finances.



RSI Bank is known regionally as a trusted institution offering bank accounts, deposit services, and mortgages at fair prices. RSI Bank celebrates over 169 years as a community bank and as a generous supporter of local initiatives that improve the lives of residents. Learn more at https://RSI.bank or facebook.com/RSIBank.

SOURCE RSI Bank

