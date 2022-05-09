Checkmarx' Ana Lucia Amaral Honored as a CRN 2022 Woman of the Channel

RAMAT GAN, Israel and ATLANTA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ana Lucia Amaral, Senior Channel Marketing Manager, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

"I'm honored to be recognized as a CRN 2022 Woman of the Channel," Amaral said. "At Checkmarx, our goal is to empower our partners, so that they can, in turn, help their customers build and run secure applications. This creates a true partnership that fosters growth together. Being named to this list of influential women by CRN inspires me to continue to help our partners and empower the Checkmarx channel ecosystem."

Amaral has driven productive change at Checkmarx, where she has overseen the newly launched Checkmarx Global Partner Program, Checkmarx MDF Program, Checkmarx Partner Hub, a series of Campaign-in-a-Box and much more. Through Ana's experience, leadership and teamwork, the Checkmarx channel ecosystem has seen VARs, MSPs, ISVs, and Tech Alliances increase their value to their customers by providing them with knowledge, resources, tools and further competencies in the application security industry.

"The key to success for Checkmarx in 2022 is taking our support for our channel partners and our customers to the next level," said Mark Osmond, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Checkmarx. "We have always been committed to technology and channel partners from the early days of our company's history, but Checkmarx has made significant investments in channel partner leadership and programs to ensure that we can meet our partners at the level they require, equipped with everything that they need. This is especially important to our success as we continue to build our presence in new regions around the world."

The Checkmarx mission is to provide the technology innovation, security expertise and threat intelligence to enable developers and enterprises to secure the world's applications.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

